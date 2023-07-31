Lifer for ex-MLA Narayan Reddy in Police RI Death Case

Berhampur: Former Chhatrapur MLA Narayan Reddy was sentenced to life imprisonment in police-public clash in which a police RI had died in 1998.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment, Berhampur ADJ-3 Court today awarded life imprisonment to total 14 persons including communist leader Narayan Reddy in connection with death case of Police Reserve Inspector Binay Meher.

However, the Ex-MLA expressed unhappiness over the court’s decision in the police-public face-off leading to death of the Police RI on June 18 in 1998.

“The judgement was completely biased. It was influenced by the government. The justice was not done to farmers and public. We are disappointed. I will go to the higher court to get justice,” said Narayan Reddy after walking out of the court.

“This is very unfortunate decision by the court after 25 years. The justice was delayed and denied. The judiciary is influenced by the government,” said another convict.