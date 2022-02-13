Five Fake Maoists Arrested In Rayagada

Rayagada:Five persons impersonating as Maoists have been arrested by the Rayagada Police. The accused were identified as Gopal Mandia, Bali Majhi, Rampadu Simanchal Majhi, Santash Ray and Jayant Nayak.

They have been produced in a local court which remanded them in judicial custody.

According to reports, a team of Kalyansingpur Police officials along with Rayagada officials conducted raids at several places and nabbed the five persons.

On January 22, the accused had torched a truck at a contractor’s camp near Sadar Tahasil Office gate. They also put up posters glorifying the Maoists.