Jumbo Calf Rescued From Pit After 2-Hr Long Operation

Kalahandi: A baby elephant, that fell into a pit at Babenal in Narla Range under Kalahandi North Division, was rescued by the Forest Department on Sunday.

It took more than two hours for officers to pull the jumbo out of the pit.

According to reports, the elephant calf got separated from its herd and lost its way. The calf was trying to locate the herd when it fell into a pit.

On being informed, Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched.