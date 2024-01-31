First World Odia Language Conference in Bhubaneswar: All You Need To Know

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has sought the wholehearted cooperation of the people of Odisha, the entire ‘Odisha Paribar’ living inside and outside the country to make the First World Odia Language Conference 2024 a memorable one.

The First World Odia Language Conference 2024 is a celebration of the antiquity and continuity of Odia, which is one of the six classical languages of India.

The Highlights of the Conference are as follows:-