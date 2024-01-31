IIMC Granted Deemed University Status, Can Confer Degrees Now

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has been granted the status of a ‘Deemed-To-Be University’, by the Union Ministry of Education based on the advice of UGC.

The IIMC in India is known for pioneering efforts in the field of Journalism and Mass Communication education and training. This status applies to all campuses of the IIMC, including its main campus in New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha).

With this upgraded status, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication will be able to offer degrees, including doctoral degrees. Currently, the institution offers Diploma and Postgraduate Diploma programmes in various streams of Journalism, such as Print, Television, Public Relations, and others.

After the announcement, the IIMC expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Education for awarding it with a University status. Through its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the IIMC thanked the Ministry of Education for declaring IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centres as a Deemed-to-be University. The IIMC also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting education, training, and research in mass communication.