Odisha SSEPD Dept Signs MoU With BMVSS Jaipur for Artificial Limbs to PWDs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha SSEPD Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur (BMVSS) today. According to the provision in the MoU, BMVSS will provide services of artificial limbs for 5 years to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

BMVSS is the main body of Jaipur Foot which is purely indigenous technology. It is the world’s largest organisation for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and has rendered over 2.2 million services.

The signing programme was held in the presence of SSEPD Dept Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Principal Secretary Bishupada Sethy. SSEPD Director Smt. Niyati Pattanaik was the signatory on behalf of the department.

Minister Panda said that the SSEPD Department and BMVSS will collaborate closely in Public Private Participation (PPP) mode to provide Jaipur Artificial Limbs/ Callipers etc. from permanent centres, camps or mobile workshops to persons with disabilities across the state expeditiously. He also said that many PWDs have been provided aids and appliances including Orthosis and Prosthesis provided by Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Food Centre, operationalised at Khordha.

Principal Secretary Sethy said that the Khordha Centre of Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Food Centre which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on April 19, 2022, will continue to fabricate and fit Jaipur foot prosthetic limbs and callipers etc and will serve as a base for undertaking camps and providing services in other parts of Odisha.

Among others, senior officers from the SSEPD department, District Officers from Khordha and Representatives of BMJFC were present in the programme.