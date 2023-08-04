First-ever observation of solar outburst on Earth, moon, and Mars: A study

New York: On October 28, 2021, astronomers had observed a solar eruption that affected Earth, Mars, and the Moon at the same time.

According to the report published on Thursday in the journal Geographical Research Letters, a ground-breaking solar event was observed simultaneously on the surfaces of Earth, the moon, and Mars.

The marks the first time such an occurrence has been documented.

This rare event, known as a ‘ground level enhancement,’ occurs when energetic particles from the Sun break through Earth’s magnetic field, which normally shields us from less intense solar outbursts.

As stated by the European Space Agency’s official Twitter handle, ESA Science has clarified that Mars indeed possesses a thin atmosphere that serves to block the majority of lower energy solar particles and decelerates the highly energetic ones.