Google Doodle Celebrates Altina Schinasi, Designer of Iconic Cat-Eye Glasses

New Delhi: Google Doodle today on Friday, August 4 celebrates the 116th birth anniversary of Altina Schinasi, an American artist and designer who was known for her work in textiles, ceramics, and jewellery.

She is also credited with designing the Harlequin cat-eye glasses in the 1940s. Harlequin cat-eye glasses are a type of eyewear that is characterized by its large, almond-shaped frames with upturned tips. She was inspired by Venetian masquerade masks, and her glasses were characterized by their large, almond-shaped frames and upturned tips.

Schinasi’s art work was characterized by its bold colours, geometric patterns, and abstract forms. She was a master of using colour and texture to create visually striking and dynamic designs. Her work was influenced by a variety of sources, including Native American art, African art, and Modernist art.

Schinasi’s work was highly influential, and she is considered to be one of the most important textile designers of the 20th century. Her work continues to be admired and collected by museums and private collectors around the world.

Schinasi was an American Sculptor, filmmaker, entrepreneur, window dresser, designer and inventor. She is famously known for designing “Harlequin eyeglass frames” or popularly known as ‘cat-eye glasses’.

Schinasi’s love of art was ignited while she was studying painting in Paris after graduation. She sharpened her artistic abilities at The Art Students League in New York after returning to the US. When she started working as a window dresser for different Fifth Avenue retailers, her artistic path took an unexpected turn.

She was introduced to the world of design through this opportunity, and working with well-known artists like Salvador Dalí and George Grosz provided her with inspiration.

When Schinasi was working as a window display designer, she saw that there weren’t many fashionable options available for women’s eyewear, which gave rise to the concept for the cat-eye frame.

She was inspired by the harlequin masks used at Venice, Italy’s Carnevale festival, and was determined to challenge the status quo. She thought the masks’ sharp edges would accentuate a woman’s features brilliantly. Despite facing early setbacks from big manufacturers, Schinasi persisted and succeeded when a local retailer saw the potential in her invention.

In the US in the late 1930s and early 1940s, women desired the Harlequin glasses due to its rapid rise in popularity. Schinasi received a great deal of attention for her innovative invention, winning the coveted Lord & Taylor American Design Award in 1939.

The well-known designer cemented her reputation as a forerunner in the field of eyewear fashion by appearing in major publications like Vogue and Life.