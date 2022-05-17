Fire Personnel’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Bhanjanagar

Bhanjanagar: The body of a fire services department employee was found hanging from a tree at Budhakendu forest in Ganjam district.

According to reports, the victim was posted at Aska fire station as an employee of the Fire Services department.

The matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from the tree and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he might have committed suicide.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.