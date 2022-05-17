Kravis forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get “legally married”

Santa Barbara: After getting married in Las Vegas without a wedding license in April, Kourtney Kardshian and Travis Barker have finally sealed the deal with their ‘legally valid’ wedding on Sunday (May 16).

The couple got legally married in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance.

After Kourtney shared her wedding photos on Instagram, several family members including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner reacted to the same. While momager Kris wrote, “I love you” for her daughter, it’s Kim’s reaction that fans couldn’t get of as she commented, “Kravis forever.” Khloe also sent love to her sister Kourtney by sharing a series of red heart emojis.

Kardashian (43) and Barker (46) were engaged in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. The couple were dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee. The moment was captured for ‘The Kardashians’ people on Hulu, followed by a surprise dinner for a family of two, as reported by People magazine.

Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner could not attend the wedding. Instead, she attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with partner Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster.

Although Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker is her first, she was in a serious relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. The couple had got blessed with three adorable kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom they have been co-parenting ever since their separation in 2015. However, letting bygones be bygones, Scott and Kourtney have been maintaining a good friendship and providing their kids with the best lives.