Fire Breaks Out In Jeypore Bus Terminal In Koraput: 8 Buses Gutted

Koraput: Eight buses reduced to ashes as a major fire broke out at the Jeypore bus terminal in Koraput district on Saturday.

On receiving information, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, no casualties have been reported yet in this mishap.

Eight abandoned buses have reduced to ashes in the mishap. The buses caught fire under mysterious circumstances. The exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway. Most of the buses were in a dilapidated condition as the vehicles had been left unattended for a long period.