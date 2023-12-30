Fans trend Prabhas’s dialogue ‘PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST’ from SALAAR demanding makers to announce Salaar Part 2!

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has indeed arrived as the biggest storm of the year on the big screens. While the film is ruling the hearts of the masses with its compelling story and power-packed action, the film has also set its rule at the box office by crossing 500 Cr. collection worldwide. While the film has left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience, it doesn’t seem to settle down easily. While almost everything in the film has hit the chords with the audience, the famous dialogue from the film PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST by the rebel star Prabhas is currently trending on social media with which the fans are demanding the makers to announce Salaar Part 2.

Fans have started to trend ‘PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST’ on social media. The fans are demanding the makers to announce Salaar Part 2. Fans are not able to control their excitement for the next part of the film and are eagerly waiting to watch the story ahead. As the film has been released, the rage is quite evident among the masses which is constantly spreading at a constant pace. This is indeed a testament to the rising fervor of the Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has indeed created a phenomenon in the entertainment world with its release. The film is creating examples of its success every day. The biggest collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas has created a cinematic spectacle that has become the biggest triumphant example now.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.