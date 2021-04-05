Fire Breaks Out At Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela: Industrial instruments worth lakhs were gutted after a fire broke out at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) late last night.

However, no human casualties or injuries have been reported as employees were off duty at night.

According to reports, the incident took place after a slag boiler at Steel Melting Shop (SMS)-II of the plant outbursted suddenly following which fire immediately engulfed to nearby areas including the control room of slag boiler.

Machineries, electricity tools and other industrial instruments were completely burnt in the mishap.

On being informed, two fire tenders were pressed into services, reports said.

Works have been halted at the SMS-II and the entire area has been cordoned off.

While the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the plant has ordered an inquiry into the accident, four general managers of the industry have been asked to investigate and submit a report.