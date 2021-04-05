Bengal Elections: Jaya Bachchan To Campaign For Babul Supriyo’s Trinamool Rival

Kolkata: Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan gave her support to Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal re-election bid to campaign for Chief Minister’s Trinamool Congress during the ongoing Assembly election.

Listed as a ‘star campaigner’, Bachchan’s presence reinforces Trinamool’s popular slogan “Bangla nijer mayekay chaye”, or “Bengal wants only its own daughter”. And she is that – a Bengali from Jabalpur married to superstar Amitabh Bachchan; who is often referred to as ‘Banglar jamai’, or the son-in-law of Bengal.

Bachchan – who arrived in Kolkata late Sunday evening – will begin with a campaign for three-time Tollygunge MLA Aroop Biswas, who faces Union Minister Babul Supriyo in defence of his seat.