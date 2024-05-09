Fire Breaks Out At Lahore Airport, Haji Flighs, Other International Flights Delayed

Lahore: A massive fire broke out at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Pakistan’s Lahore on Thursday causing delays to both Hajj and international flights.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the ceiling of the immigration counter.

Rescue teams have reached the airport to control the situation and no loss of life has been reported as of now. The airport authorities said a short circuit had caused the fire and it was immediately brought under control, according to Aaj News, adding that the fire happened around 5 am in the morning on May 9.