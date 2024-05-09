Indian-origin Singaporean Gets Eight Years in Jail for Financial Fraud

New Delhi: An Indian-origin scammer Murlidharan Muhundan (47) in Singapore sentenced to eight years of jail term on Thursday by the court for forging more than USD 21 lakh from six people.

As per the reports, Muhundan targets elderly victims of various financial losses. After gaining their trust, he cheated them through a series of fees, commissions and other dubious payments after claiming that he could help in recovering their money. His first victim was a 77-year-old woman retiree who lost money in a failed Gold Crown timeshare investment scheme. Most of his victims were between 50-80 years old.

The Singaporean committed a series of offences between June 2020 and October 2022 and pleaded guilty on April 5 to 18 counts of cheating. These counts involved a sum of more than USD 7.3 lakh. An additional 40 similar charges related to the remaining amount were taken into consideration during sentencing.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.