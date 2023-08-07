Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday afternoon, following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control after an hour of the incident, the fire department said.

The incident took place around 11:54 am, following which six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location to contain the situation. According to AIIMS sources, the fire occurred in the endoscopy room, on the second floor of the Old OPD building, just above the emergency ward. All patients in the room were safely evacuated.

The public medical research university and hospital is located at Sri Aurobindo Marg in Delhi’s Ansari Nagar East, and is the most prominent government hospital in the country. Every day, around 30,000 patients from all over the nation seek medical attention here.