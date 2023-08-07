Amit Shah Tables Delhi Services Bill In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, speaking on the Delhi Services Bill, said BJP’s approach is to control by hook or crook. “This bill is completely unconstitutional, it is fundamentally anti-democratic, and it is a front-term assault on the regional voice and aspirations of the people of Delhi. It violates all principles of federalism, all norms of civil service accountability and all models of assembly-based democracy,” he said.

The Delhi Services Bill, which seeks to replace a May 19 Ordinance brought by the Centre regarding control of services in the national capital, was passed by Lok Sabha despite a walkout by Opposition parties on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been seeking opposition parties’ support against the Ordinance, has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House on August 7 and 8.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress’ chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4, saying that “very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.E. August 7, 2023”.

“All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand,” the chief whip said. This may be treated as most important, Ramesh added.