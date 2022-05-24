Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Launched In India With 7-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance

Mumbai: Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India called Ninja 3. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is the successor to the Ninja 2 which was launched in January of 2022. Read on to know more about the latest launched smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 price in India, Availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 1,799 on Amazon. It can be bought in five colour options: Black, Blue, Dark Green, Rose Gold, and Silver.

Specification

Talking about the specification, the Ninja 3 sports a 1.69-inch HD display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution. You can also customise its look thanks to the over 200 cloud-based watch faces.

The smartwatch comes with support for tracking 60 sports modes. These include Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, and Climbing among others. According to the company, the Ninja 3 has a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge.

The watch is capable of recording steps taken, total calories burnt, and heartbeat per minute. Further, the smart wearable records the total distance travelled. It also offers a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and a sleep tracker.

The watch also features games like young bird and 2048 that can be played offline. Other features include music control and camera control, games support, reminder, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock. The watch offers IP68 water and dust resistance as well.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. It is compatible with iPhones running iOS 9.0 and above, and Android devices running Android 4.4 and above.