Watch: Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia’s Nikamma Title Track Released!

New Delhi: The makers of Nikamma have dropped the title song from the film, which features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Check Out the Song Below:

Musician-duo Javed-Mohsin has collaborated with director Sabbir Khan again after their acclaimed Munna Michael track, Ding dong. Composed by Javed and with lyrics by Danish Sabri, the song is sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Dianne Sequira. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.