Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max With 20 Sports Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India 

New Delhi: Fire-Boltt has launched its Ninja Max 2 smartwatch. It has a 1.5-inch HD display with a rectangular dial. The Fire-Bolt Ninja 2 Max smartwatch also has 20 sports modes and a photo phthalismo graphy (PPG) sensor to monitor heart rate. Read on to know more about the watch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max is priced at Rs 1,999 and the smartwatch is already available for purchase on Amazon. During the sale, the Ninja 2 Max will be available for Rs 1,899. You can grab the watch in Black, Dark Green, and Rose Gold colour options.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Features and Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 sports a 1.5-inch touch screen display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution. It is a touch screen display with a capacitive and responsive touch interface along with a physical button on the side to navigate across the UI. The watch also supports over 200 watch faces.

In terms of health-related offerings, you get a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate tracker, sleep monitoring along with details of steps taken, calories burnt, and total distance travelled. Further, the Ninja 2 Max supports 20 sports modes including walking, running, cycling, basketball, skipping, football, swimming, badminton, and more.

As for the battery life, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 is rated to last up to 7 days on a single charge. The watch is also IP68 water and dust-resistant. Other features include notifications from apps like WhatsApp, SMS, call alerts, Facebook, YouTube, and more, sedentary reminders, brightness adjustments, music control, camera control, drink water reminder, menstrual reminder, weather updates, and stopwatch/alarm.