Sania Mirza Announces Retirement Plan, Says 2022 Will Be Her Last Season

New Delhi: Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza on Wednesday announced that 2022 will be her last season. The 35-year-old made the announcement after her first-round defeat in women’s doubles at the Australian Open 2022.

Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok went down 4-6, 6-7 against Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

“There’s a few reasons for it. It’s not as simple as ‘okay I’m not going to play’. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I’m putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that’s something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I’m getting older,” Mirza said after the contest on Court 5 at Melbourne Park.

“Also for me to find that motivation everyday to come out. The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don’t feel like doing that. I’ve always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I’m not sure I’m enjoying as much anymore.”

Currently ranked 68th in the world, Sania is a former World No. 1 in doubles and also attained a career-best ranking of 27 in singles.