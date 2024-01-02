Financial Consultant Of Rayagada SSA Sentenced To Undergo RI In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: The Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday convicted the Financial Consultant, SSA, Rayagada in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo 2 years and 3 years Rigorous Imprisonment.

Today, the Financial Consultant of Sarba Sikhya Abhijan, Rayagada Laxminarayan Satapathy, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a

Complainant for issue of cheques against two numbers of bills submitted by the complainant after execution of the work was convicted by a Special judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Satapathy was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and 3 years respectively and to pay fine of Rs.5,000 on each count, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 months. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Further, the accused was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence. On the date of judgment on 02.12.2023, Satapathy was absent on call for which NBW/A was issued for his production.