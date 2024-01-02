Bike Falls Into 20-Feet-Deep Pit After Hitting Car, Rider Critical

Bhadrak: A bike rider sustained critical injuries after he dashed his bike into a car on the National Highway no. 16 at Charampa over bridge in Bhadrak district.

As per reports, the bike rider lost control over the vehicle and dashed into the car on the highway. As a result, the bike fell into a 20-feet-deep pit and the bike rider was seriously injured. Another woman was also injured in this mishap, reports claimed.

The two persons were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are said to be in critical conditions. Further details regarding this are awaited.