Festive Bonanza for Odisha govt employees, pensioners as CM Naveen hikes DA by 4%

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today announced 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) for Govt employees and pensioners .
• The State Government announced release of 4 percent additional dose of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) in favour of State Government Employees and Pensioners respectively to enhance the rate from 42% to 46%.
• The enhanced DA and TI will be paid from 01.07.2023 retrospectively.
• This will benefit 4.5 lakh State Government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.
Comments are closed.