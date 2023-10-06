Female Medical Student Found Hanging In Hostel

Bhubaneswar: A female student of a private medical college was found hanging in her hostel in Bhubaneswar here today. Though the identity of the deceased has not been established yet, preliminary investigation revealed that she belonged to Hoogly district in West Bengal. She was pursuing her second year of BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery).

It is suspected that the female student committed suicide, the exact reason of death will be known only after the police receive the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the incident.