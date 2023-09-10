Father-Son Duo Arrested For Job Fraud In Patnagarh

Patnagarh: Police have arrested a father-son duo on charges of duping money from many youths on the pretext of engaging them as security guards.

The accused persons are Benudhar Jagat and his son Hemant Jagat. The duo was running Sunshine Restaurant in Patnagarh on an agreement with Suresh Meher. It is known that the names have been changed in the agreement.

Based on the information, both the accused opened an office of Security Service at Patnagarh and collected Rs 30 to 40 thousand each from 24 youths to provide them jobs.

According to the complaint of Ghanashyam Sahu, who works there, a Case (210/23) was registered and the Patnagarh Police arrested both the father and son, informed SDPO Jyotirmaya Bhukta.

The police have also seized some articles from the Ganganagar office in Patnagarh, the police said.