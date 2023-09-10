Watch: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batsman To Hit Shaheen Afridi For A Six in First Over Of Innings In ODIs

Sri Lanka: In the ongoing game between India and Pakistan at the Premadasa Stadium, the Men in Blue were sent to bat first. In the first over, Rohit Sharma carefully played the first five balls by Shaheen Afridi carefully before he struck a six on the last ball of the over to get off the mark.

Notably, Afridi got better of Rohit in the group stage tie, where he rattled Sharma’s middle stump early in the innings. In this game, Afridi missed the line and length on the last ball, and Sharma easily guided the ball on the leg-side for a six.

Sublime 6️⃣ A majestic flick & @ImRo45 deposits one over the ropes!

Authoritative way to get off the mark! Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnStar, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#INDvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/px5RgEIyZd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 10, 2023

In their matchup with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Sunday, September 10, the Indian cricket team has gotten off to a strong start.

India scored 61 runs in the first 10 overs without losing a wicket thanks to the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who destroyed Pakistan’s potent pace attack.