Father-Daughter Duo Arrested For Poaching Wild Animals In Boudh

Boudh: A man and his daughter were arrested by the forest department on charges of poaching wild animals in the forest at Kusanga in Boudh.

A special squad of the forest department arrested Uttam Pradhan and his married daughter Sabitri Majhi during a search operation on Wednesday.

On reliable sources, a special squad led by Kusanga ranger carried out raids at Padmatola area in the district. The house of Pradhan was also raided. During the operation, the raiding team found two country guns, an axe, poison-laced traps and other materials used in the poaching.

The officials also seized some pangolin scales from their possession.

The forest department officials questioned the father-daughter duo regarding their activities and arrested them after the duo failed to give satisfactory answers.

Both of them have been produced in a local court.