General Darshan At Puri Temple Restricted For Five Hours Due To Banakalagi Rituals Today

Puri: General darshan at Puri Srimandir will be restricted for five hours today in the evening due to the ‘Banakalagi’ rituals of the Holy Trinity.

All the doors of the temple will remain closed from 6 pm to 11 pm. This has been informed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Necessary herbal materials have been provided by the SJTA to the servitors.

After the second Bhogamandap ritual, the Dattamahapatra servitors will climb on the Ratna Singhasan and perform the facial of the trinity.

All the doors of the main temple are closed at this time.

The secret ritual of the deities had not been performed for 40 days after Niladri Bije due to dispute between Dutta Mahapatra servitors and the temple administration.

While Dattamahapatra servitors insisted the ritual to be held Thursday, SJTA wanted it Wednesday, the source informed.

Srimandir Managing Committee had decided to conduct the ritual twice a month on Wednesdays.