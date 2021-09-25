Ex JNU Politico Kanhaiya Kumar To Join Congress On Sep 28

New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is likely to join Congress on September 28.

Earlier this month, Kanhaiya Kumar had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to discuss his role in the party.

The former student leader is expected to bolster the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit with dynamic faces when he joins the Congress.

He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai but was pipped by BJP’s Giriraj Singh.