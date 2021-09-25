Centre Denies Mamata Banerjee Permission To Take Part In Peace Conference In Italy

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of External Affairs has again denied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to participate in the World Peace Conference to be held at the Vatican in October this year.

She has been denied permission because the “event is not commensurate in status for participation by the chief minister of a state”.

The conference will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The event will be centered on Mother Teresa.

Reacting to this, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev took to Twitter to express his opinion on the denial of permission to Mamata Banerjee.

He wrote, “Central government denied permission for Didi’s Rome trip! Previously they’ve cancelled the permission of China trip too. We accepted that decision keeping international relations and India’s interests in mind. Now, why Italy Modi Ji? What is your problem with Bengal? Chi!”

Earlier, the Italian government had requested Mamata Banerjee not to come with any delegates.