Make Lip-Smacking Achari Paneer Tikka At Home

New Delhi: Achari paneer tikka is a delicious dish where the cottage cheese cubes are flavoured with marination of thick curd, pickling spices, and seasonings.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup thick curd/yogurt (fresh)
  • 1 tsp mustard powder/rai powder
  • 1.5 tsp Kashmiri red chili powder / lal mirch powder
  • ½ tsp turmeric / Haldi
  • 1 tsp fennel powder / saunf powder
  • ¼ tsp cumin powder/jeera powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • 1 tbsp ginger – garlic paste
  • ¼ tsp methi powder/fenugreek powder
  • ¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds
  • 2 tbsp mustard oil / any cooking oil
  • ½ tsp Kasuri methi / dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • salt to taste
  • 1 capsicum (cubed)
  • ½ medium-sized onion (petals)
  • 9 cubes paneer/cottage cheese
  • 3 tsp oil (for roasting)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, in a large mixing bowl take curd.
  2. Further add mustard powder, chili powder, turmeric, fennel powder, cumin powder, garam masala, methi powder, ajwain, and Kasuri methi leaves.
  3. Also, add ginger garlic paste.
  4. Additionally, add 2 tbsp mustard oil or any cooking oil.
  5. Now add lemon juice.
  6. Furthermore, add salt to taste.
  7. Whisk smooth making sure the spices are mixed well with the curd.
  8. Now add capsicum, onions, and paneer/cottage cheese.
  9. Mix gently without breaking the paneer.
  10. Further, cover and refrigerate to marinate for 1 hour or more.
  11. Place the marinated paneer, capsicum, and onions over tawa and pan fry.
  12. Roast the tikkas on medium flame on both sides with oil as required.
  13. Now insert the marinated paneer, capsicum, and onions into wooden skewers.
  14. Also, garnish with leftover tikka sauce.
  15. Finally, serve achari paneer tikka with green chutney and few salads.
