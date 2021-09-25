Make Lip-Smacking Achari Paneer Tikka At Home
New Delhi: Achari paneer tikka is a delicious dish where the cottage cheese cubes are flavoured with marination of thick curd, pickling spices, and seasonings.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup thick curd/yogurt (fresh)
- 1 tsp mustard powder/rai powder
- 1.5 tsp Kashmiri red chili powder / lal mirch powder
- ½ tsp turmeric / Haldi
- 1 tsp fennel powder / saunf powder
- ¼ tsp cumin powder/jeera powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tbsp ginger – garlic paste
- ¼ tsp methi powder/fenugreek powder
- ¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds
- 2 tbsp mustard oil / any cooking oil
- ½ tsp Kasuri methi / dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- salt to taste
- 1 capsicum (cubed)
- ½ medium-sized onion (petals)
- 9 cubes paneer/cottage cheese
- 3 tsp oil (for roasting)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large mixing bowl take curd.
- Further add mustard powder, chili powder, turmeric, fennel powder, cumin powder, garam masala, methi powder, ajwain, and Kasuri methi leaves.
- Also, add ginger garlic paste.
- Additionally, add 2 tbsp mustard oil or any cooking oil.
- Now add lemon juice.
- Furthermore, add salt to taste.
- Whisk smooth making sure the spices are mixed well with the curd.
- Now add capsicum, onions, and paneer/cottage cheese.
- Mix gently without breaking the paneer.
- Further, cover and refrigerate to marinate for 1 hour or more.
- Place the marinated paneer, capsicum, and onions over tawa and pan fry.
- Roast the tikkas on medium flame on both sides with oil as required.
- Now insert the marinated paneer, capsicum, and onions into wooden skewers.
- Also, garnish with leftover tikka sauce.
- Finally, serve achari paneer tikka with green chutney and few salads.