Make Lip-Smacking Achari Paneer Tikka At Home

New Delhi: Achari paneer tikka is a delicious dish where the cottage cheese cubes are flavoured with marination of thick curd, pickling spices, and seasonings.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup thick curd/yogurt (fresh)

1 tsp mustard powder/rai powder

1.5 tsp Kashmiri red chili powder / lal mirch powder

½ tsp turmeric / Haldi

1 tsp fennel powder / saunf powder

¼ tsp cumin powder/jeera powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp ginger – garlic paste

¼ tsp methi powder/fenugreek powder

¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds

2 tbsp mustard oil / any cooking oil

½ tsp Kasuri methi / dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)

1 tbsp lemon juice

salt to taste

1 capsicum (cubed)

½ medium-sized onion (petals)

9 cubes paneer/cottage cheese

3 tsp oil (for roasting)

INSTRUCTIONS