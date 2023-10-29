Fighter Jets Hit Hezbollah Military Infrastructure, Says Israel Defense Forces

The Israeli defence forces claimed Sunday that its fighter planes attacked Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon in response to fire into northern Israel by a “terrorist cell,” CNN reported.

The strike occurred in the Har Dov neighbourhood, and Israeli aircraft destroyed weaponry that may have been utilised for additional shelling, according to the Israel Defence Forces via Telegram.

The Israeli military claimed it intercepted two of the three missiles from that region in southern Lebanon, while the third fell in an open area.

Thousands of people broke into several UNRWA warehouses and distribution centres in the middle and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene supplies, according to UNRWA News Release.

According to diplomatic sources, the United Nations Security Council will conduct an emergency meeting Monday to discuss Israel’s ground assault on Gaza, CNN reported.