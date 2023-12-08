Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone zoom in jets

Mumbai: The much-awaited teaser of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Fighter is finally out and is worth the hype. It shows glimpses of Hrithik Roshan’s Patty, Deepika Padukone’s Minni and Anil Kapoor’s Rocky as Squadron leaders in uniform and full swag as they go on in a mission in their fighter jets. The film will release on January 25, exactly an year after Siddharth’s last blockbuster, Pathaan.

The teaser shows the lead cast literally flying high in their jets, showing some impressive aerial action. There is also a glimpse of some nail-biting jet stunts and a blink-and-miss glimpse of a Besharam Rang-type song featuring Hrithik and Deepika as well. The teaser ends on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolour from his aircraft.