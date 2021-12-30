Vaccination For 15-18 YO Children In Odisha: Registration From January 1, Process To End In A Month

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha is getting ready to inoculate children between 15 & 18 years old with covid jabs, there are 23.65 lakh children in this category and registration will start from January 1, 2022, Odisha Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi. Vaccination of children aged between 15 to 18 year in Odisha can be over in a month.

Their vaccination will start from January 3.

Presently, there are 14 lakh doses available with the State Government.

If the targeted children turn up for vaccination, all of them can be inoculated in a month, said Panigrahi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 announced that from 3rd January 2022, Monday, vaccination will start for the children in the age group of 15-18 years.

The vaccination programme for the healthcare professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities will start from January 10.

Till now, vaccination programmes are underway at 2,600 centres across Odisha. Around eight mobile teams have been deployed in each block to speed up the vaccination.

Meanwhile, director of public health Niranjan Mishra said that there is no need for lockdown or a night curfew in the state under present circumstances.