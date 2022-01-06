Endangered Fishing Cat Rescued From Khurda Village 

Khurda: The Fishing Cat, one of the endangered animals in India, has been rescued from Ghoradiha village in Delang area of Odisha’s Khurda district on Thursday.

According to reports, some locals spotted the fishing cat while it was hiding behind a hillock and informed the Delang forest range officials.

On being alerted, the officials reached the spot and took the cat to Khurda veterinary hospital for medical check-up. The fishing cat was later shifted to the district forest office.

The rescued fishing cat, listed as endangered on the IUCN list, is around 4 years old and in healthy condition, forest officials informed.

As per local forest officials, the animal could be kept at Nandankanan or freed into the Barunei jungle, reports added.