Start Your Day With Salt Water: Here’s Why 

New Delhi: Salt water may actually be good for you, both internally and externally. If you haven’t jumped on the saltwater bandwagon, check out these great reasons that adding it to your life might be beneficial.

It May Keep You Hydrated

When you add salt to warm water and drink it, it might actually help you stay hydrated. We all know that we’re supposed to drink plenty of water, and by adding salt at least once a day, you might be gaining even greater benefits. The salt helps your body soak up the water, and allows it to be used more efficiently. In short, the salt helps you use the water that you are getting (even if it’s not quite enough) to the best of your body’s ability.

It Can Help Clean Your Digestive Tract

Your digestive tract is where all of your food and drink goes, both good and bad. This means that sometimes toxins and waste sit there for too long, and it can make us feel rundown or sick. Salt is quite an abrasive substance, and drinking it (especially sea salt) can literally help to scrape the walls of your intestines and push toxins out of your body. It’s an easy and quick way to flush your body, but be forewarned. The first time you do this, it might cause a very prompt need for the restroom, so stay nearby.

It Can Help to Clear the Skin

Salt water is actually a bit drying for the skin, but it’s this exact reason why many people find their skin clear up a bit when they’ve been on the beach. Soaking in salt water on occasion might help control acne and excess oils on the skin. While not a cure for persistent acne, it is a great way to give your skin a quick exfoliation and a break from chemicals.

It Can Help You Better sleep

The minerals present in sole water help you relax and calm the entire nervous system. They also help in controlling the stress hormone, adeline, that promotes better sleep and allows your body to rest.