Emraan Hashmi Speaks About His Character Aatish in Tiger 3

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi, who plays the main antagonist in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, recently opened up on his character in the action-thriller. Aditya Chopra had kept Emraan Hashmi’s presence in Tiger 3 as a big secret. Emraan is the surprise element of YRF Spy Universe’s latest offering Tiger 3, a cold-blooded nemesis of Salman Khan aka super-agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore! The merciless mercenary is a wily character, whom Emraan describes as “cerebral, his mind is his greatest weapon, and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries”.

He says, “I had a fantastic time creating Aatish – a man who is driven by anger and will stop at nothing to finish Tiger.” Emraan says that he is a very unique and different villain and promises that it is not something that audience has seen in Hindi cinema. He calls his Aatish brainy and that his mind is his most powerful weapon. “Aatish is also someone who has a huge influence over authorities across nations. This makes it easy for him to execute his wicked schemes against Tiger,” elaborates Emraan.

Emraan adds that his character’s sole aim is to eliminate Tiger completely by destroying his family. Aatish knows that Tiger is the best spy India has and he will always turn up to defend India and Aatish wants him out of the scene by hook or by crook. The actor’s evil turn has been praised unanimously since yesterday, when the trailer of Tiger 3 went viral online. Emraan says he enjoyed being the anti-hero of this YRF Spy Universe film.

The actor admits that the anti-heroes of the YRF Spy Universe have been the ace cards. He also revealed that it was Aditya Chopra’s plan to design the character in a way so as to stun people and take them by surprise. “So, a detailed plan was made to keep me hidden,” he reveals. But keeping it all under wraps has been a challenge for Emraan. He confesses that the worst part of it all has been keeping it all a secret. Emraan says that while he was very eager to tell people about Tiger 3, he couldn’t. It all had to come as a surprise. But he is happy that the wait has been worth it. “The decision was obvious to bring the anti-hero to spotlight with the trailer of Tiger 3 and I’m glad that people are loving my sinister turn,” he adds.

He admits that he loves playing the anti-hero as one gets to play someone who doesn’t give a damn about rules. Emraan seized the opportunity when Tiger 3 came to him because he was kicked about the idea of creating a villain that people will remember for a long, long time.

He adds, “I’m grateful to Maneesh Sharma for being a mentor to bring Aatish to life. It was his vision for the character that I was convinced by. He helped me shape a character that I’m immensely proud of.” Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is set to release this Diwali, November 12th, Sunday. The thrilling action spectacle has been directed by Maneesh Sharma.