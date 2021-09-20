Emmys 2021: The Crown Sweeps Drama Awards, Complete Winners’ List Here

Los Angeles: The 73rd Emmy Awards are taking place at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue. The Crown, which had multiple nominations, won in all major categories.

Here’s the list of winners at the Emmys 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series:The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Actor – Comedy: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor – Drama: Josh O’Connor

Outstanding Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston

Outstanding Actress – Comedy: Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Actress – Drama: Olivia Colman – The Crown

Outstanding Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama: Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama: Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Director – Comedy: Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Outstanding Director – Drama: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown

Outstanding Director – Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Writing – Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

Outstanding Writing – Drama: Peter Morgan – The Crown

Outstanding Writing – Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel -I May Destroy You