79 Minors Among 510 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in last 24 hours reported 510 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 79 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 62509 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.81%.

Among the new cases, 297 are in quarantine and 213 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1020754 with 5494 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bhadrak: 9

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 78

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Ganjam: 12

9. Jagatsinghpur: 22

10. Jajpur: 22

11. Jharsuguda: 8

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 4

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 197

17. Koraput: 3

18. Malkangiri: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 14

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 20

22. Rayagada: 3

23. Sambalpur: 9

24. Sundargarh: 3

25. State Pool: 47