Former Chhattisgarh minister found dead; cops suspect suicide

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh minister and senior BJP leader Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia was found dead at his residence in Rajnandgaon district on Sunday.

Police officials said Bhatia, 72, was found hanging on Sunday evening and police are investigating if it was a case of death by suicide. They are also yet to confirm if a suicide note was recovered from the site.

According to BJP leaders, Bhatia tested positive for Covid-19 in March this year and was not keeping well even after recovering from it.