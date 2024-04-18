Odisha Govt Allows Senior IPS Sanjay Kumar Singh to Take Voluntary Retirement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday accepted the voluntary retirement of senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh of 1996 batch, under Rule. 16 (2) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958. At present, he holds the post of Deputy Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The State Government also relaxed the mandatory notice period of three months in case of IPS Singh, for his voluntary retirement from service. He will be entitled to all retirement benefits.

Singh submitted a notice on February 29, 2024, seeking voluntary retirement from government service. The sub-Rule (2) of Rule 16 of AIS (DCRB) Rule, 1958 provides that a member of Service may after giving at least 3 months previous notice in writing to the State Government to retire from service on the date on which such member completes 30 years of qualifying service or attains 50 years age or on any date thereafter.

The date of birth and date of entry into the Indian Police Service of Sanjay Kumar Singh, IPS are 08.01.1965 and 05.09.1996 respectively, he has attained 59 years of age and completed 27 years of qualifying service. So, IPS Singh is eligible to retire from Government service voluntarily under Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 16 of AIS (DCRB) Rule, 1958.

The State Government is empowered under Rule 16 (2) of AIS (DCRB) Rule, 1958 to accept the notice for voluntary retirement of the IPS officers belonging to the State cadre concerned and as per second proviso to Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 16 of AIS (DCRB) Rule, 1958, the State Government concerned on a request made by the member of service may relax the mandatory period of 3 (three) months previous notice.