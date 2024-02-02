5T Chairman Reviews Transformation Works, Joins Nua-O Fest In Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V. Kartik Pandian visited Nuapada District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised and interacted with students of all colleges of Nuapada. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Pandian emphasized that students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February. He motivated the students to aim high and mentioned about the achievements of some prominent personalities from the Nuapada district.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the Development of Maa Sunadei Temple, Jogeswar Temple and Patal Ganga, at a total cost of Rs. 12.35 Crs.

Later, he reviewed the progress of the Mega Lift Irrigation project, Konabira and 06 other Mega Lift Irrigation Projects in Boden and Sinapali Blocks at a total cost of Rs. 425.43 Crs Crs and would irrigate an ayacut area of 21,269 Acres. All the projects have been taken up based on grievances and demands given by people to Pandian in May 2023 when he visited Nuapada.

He also reviewed other Major Projects – The construction of the Trauma Care Facility, DHH Nuapada at a total cost of Rs. 75.70 Crs, the Construction of OPD IPD Complex & Implementation of AMA HOSPITAL at SDH, Khariar at a total cost of Rs. 17.74 Crs.

He also reviewed the progress of the Development of the Road from Sunabeda to Komna at a total cost of Rs. 30 Crs.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Sh Pandian to Nuapada District in May 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

Pandian interacted with the public at Binopur Field in Nuapada and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.