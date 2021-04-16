ECoR GM Appeals General Public To Refrain From Visiting Railway Offices

Bhubaneswar: In view of upsurge in Covid-19 cases, East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager, Mr. Vidya Bhushan, appealed the general public to refrain from visiting Railway offices.

Mr. Bhushan also requested that, instead of visiting offices physically, correspondences may be done by means of email, phone, fax or by SMS.

Apart from this, the ECoR GM also advised Railwaymen to follow COVID appropriate behavior strictly by means of wearing face masks compulsorily, maintaining Social Distance positively, Washing/Sanitizing hands frequently and vaccinating themselves on their turns immediately.

This will save them, their families, the country and the society as a whole from the resurgent pandemic, he said.