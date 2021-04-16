Chief Secy reviews COVID situation in Bhubaneswar, asks BMC to expedite testing

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today reviewed the activities of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to check the spread of Coronavirus in the State Capital, Bhubaneswar.

Worthwhile to report that the Capital City has reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19 every day during this week.

Mahapatra has urged the BMC to expedite testing, tracking and isolation. Residents of Bhubaneswar have been requested to contact the toll-free number 1929 to get information about Covid testing.

As coronavirus cases rise, the target for daily testing will be enhanced to 3,000 in the BMC area. As many as 33 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been engaged to monitor the home isolation cases. Mahapatra directed to touch all the patients at least once every day and added that those seeking help through the toll free number, must get it within 30 minutes.

The Chief Secretary urged the authorities to intensify preventive and enforcement activities and decentralise market places to check the spread of the dreaded disease. Mahapatra said the authorities must take the help of police to disperse the people on the roadside, near tea shops and other shops.

He said the shops where more people are gathering should be locked. He warned that the COVID-19 positive patients in home isolation must not move outside.