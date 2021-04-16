Odisha govt forms committee to prevent hoarding of essential medicines

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has constituted a state-level committee headed by ADG, Crime Branch to check and prevent hoarding and black marketing of essential supplies.

The other members of the committee are Drug Controller, an officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary of Health department, and Member-Convenor.

The Home Department notification said in the wake of resurgence of coronavirus in the state and subsequent shortage of vaccine, some unscrupulous traders have indulged in blackmarketing and hoarding of essential medicines.

The district-level shall monitor the status of availability of such medicines and take necessary action. The above committee will supervise the district-wise position of availability of essential medical supplies and ensure the officials for conducting raidsm, the order read.

The Home department notification further asked the police and other agencies to provide full cooperation to the supervising officials to prevent black market and hoarding of essential supply relating to Covid.