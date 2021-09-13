East Coast Railway 1st To Achieve 100 MT Freight Loading In 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: During the period from 1st April to 10th September 2021, East Coast Railway has loaded 100.30MT of freight as against 77.58MT carried in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

With this, it has loaded 22.72MT incremental cargo during the current financial year by registering an increase of 29.3%. This has also surpassed the loading target 95.09MT fixed by Railway Board during the period.

This could be possible due to outstanding performance of all the three Divisions of East Coast Railway, i.e. Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur. During the period, ECoR has loaded 55.28MT of Coal, 3.66MT of Raw material for Steel Plants, 9.62 MT of Iron & Steel, 14.26MT of Iron Ore, 0.57MT of Cement, 1.41MT of Food Grains, 2.43MT of Fertilizer, 1.07MT of POL, 1.87MT of freight loaded in Containers and 10.14MT of other cargo.

Major contributors of freight include Talcher, Paradeep, Dhamara, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Keonjhar, KK Line, Steel Plants, Aluminium plants and from other places of ECoR jurisdiction.

During the period, 67.19MT of freight carried from Khurda Road Division, 28.24MT of freight from Waltair Division and 4.83MT of freight carried from Sambalpur Division.

During the first 10 days of September, i.e., from 1st to 10th September, 2021, East Coast Railway has carried 6.01MT of freight as against 5.30MT carried in same time of 2020 by registering an increase of 13.3% more freight.