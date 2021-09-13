Boundary Wall Of Utkal University Campus-II Collapses

Chandikhol: The boundary wall of the newly-constructed Utkal University Campus-II at Siha village under Badachana Block in Jajpur district has collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

According to reports, the 150-meter long boundary wall in the South-East of the varsity’s second campus caved in after a heavy downpour on Sunday night.

On the other hand, alert locals have alleged that an inferior standard of work is the actual reason behind the wall collapse.

Locals said that the wall was constructed just a year ago. However, due to substandard work, the structure completely collapsed after spells of heavy rain.

The locals have demanded a high-level investigation into the incident.