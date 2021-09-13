Another 682 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 682 COVID patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

218 from Khordha

93 from Cuttack

50 from Baleswar

37 from Mayurbhanj

32 from Jajapur

24 from Dhenkanal

20 from Sundargarh

17 from Jagatsinghpur

16 from Sambalpur

15 from Anugul

14 from Bargarh

13 from Kendrapara

11 from Nabarangpur

11 from Nayagarh

10 from Puri

9 from Rayagada

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Keonjhar

6 from Sonepur

5 from Ganjam

4 from Deogarh

4 from Kalahandi

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Gajapati

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

48 from State Pool

With another 682 COVID patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,02,810, said the H & FW Dept.