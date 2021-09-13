COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 682 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 682 COVID patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 218 from Khordha
  • 93 from Cuttack
  • 50 from Baleswar
  • 37 from Mayurbhanj
  • 32 from Jajapur
  • 24 from Dhenkanal
  • 20 from Sundargarh
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Anugul
  • 14 from Bargarh
  • 13 from Kendrapara
  • 11 from Nabarangpur
  • 11 from Nayagarh
  • 10 from Puri
  • 9 from Rayagada
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Keonjhar
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 48 from State Pool

With another 682 COVID patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,02,810, said the H & FW Dept.

