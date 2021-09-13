Another 682 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 682 COVID patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 218 from Khordha
- 93 from Cuttack
- 50 from Baleswar
- 37 from Mayurbhanj
- 32 from Jajapur
- 24 from Dhenkanal
- 20 from Sundargarh
- 17 from Jagatsinghpur
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 15 from Anugul
- 14 from Bargarh
- 13 from Kendrapara
- 11 from Nabarangpur
- 11 from Nayagarh
- 10 from Puri
- 9 from Rayagada
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Keonjhar
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Ganjam
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 48 from State Pool
With another 682 COVID patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,02,810, said the H & FW Dept.